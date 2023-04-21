It appears Drake Bell and his estranged wife, Janet Von Schmeling, are calling it quits.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Von Schmeling filed to divorce the actor this week, just days after he was reported missing and endangered, but was subsequently located.

Per the docs, Von Schmeling claims she and Bell separated back in September, and is citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

The pair, who were married for four years, share 2-year-old son, Wyatt. Bell revealed in 2021 that the pair secretly got married and welcomed a son. Von Schmeling is seeking primary legal custody of the little one and is asking for Bell to be granted visitation rights. She is also seeking spousal support.

The filing comes after Bell reportedly had a “falling out” with Von Schmeling last week, which led to the former Nickelodeon star’s “possible attempted suicide,” according to police.

In a 911 audio recording between an Orlando Police Department officer and a dispatcher with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Department in Florida, the officer said the scary ordeal was related to a “celebrity” who had a “falling out” with his wife and police got involved because Bell was texting family in California saying he was going to “get drunk and hang himself” in a hotel somewhere in Orlando.

According to the 911 audio, obtained by ET, cops say they got permission to ping Bell’s phone for his exact location. In the audio, it appears cops had gotten Bell’s coordinates and were trying to pinpoint his exact location. Also in the call, cops identify the “endangered” person as Jared Drake Bell.

The officer tells the dispatcher they’ve been talking to family in Huntington Beach, California, and his “soon-to-be ex-wife in Buena Park,” California.

ET was unable to reach a representative for Bell at the time.

While the account laid out by police signals a far more serious situation, Bell downplayed his disappearance shortly after he was found alive hours after he was reported missing.

Daytona Beach police department shared that Bell was missing and considered “endangered” Thursday morning, but an update published around 1:30 p.m., revealed that Bell had been located. Prior to being found that afternoon, the actor was said to have last been seen on Wednesday evening in the area near Mainland High School. He was driving a 2022 gray BMW.

Addressing the “missing persons” report on Twitter, the 36-year-old actor said it was all a big misunderstanding.

“You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this? 😂,” Bell tweeted.

He did not address any other details surrounding his disappearance or share who reported him missing.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.

