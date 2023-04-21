The late Queen Elizabeth is receiving a birthday tribute from her family.

On Friday, the royal family Instagram account shared a post in memory of the “incredible life and legacy” of former British monarch on what would have been her 97th birthday.

“When Her Majesty was born in April 1926, Princess Elizabeth and her family did not expect that she would one day become Queen,” the post read. “Following the abdication of her uncle King Edward VIII in 1936, her father acceded to the throne.”

“When King George VI died in February 1952, Princess Elizabeth became Queen Elizabeth II when she was just 25. Her Majesty went on to be Britain’s longest reigning Monarch – the only one in history to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee,” the post added.

The post included a photo of Elizabeth taken in Edinburgh, in her first public appearance after her Platinum Jubilee last June.

She died only a few months later, on Sep. 8, 2022.

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, also paid tribute to Elizabeth on her birthday, writing, “Today would have been Her Late Majesty the Queen’s 97th birthday and I will spend the day thinking of her.”

“For over 70 years she was a constant and steadfast presence in our national life, and for me she was a wonderful mother-in-law, friend and adviser,” Ferguson added. “I miss her more than words can express.”

In just two weeks, on May 6, the royal family will be celebrating the coronation of Elizabeth’s son, King Charles.