Twitter has entered a whole new era.

After months of threats, on Thursday, the Elon Musk finally made good on his promise to remove the blue verification checkmarks from users who don’t pay for Twitter Blue.

Since taking over the company last year, the owner and CEO has allowed users to get a coveted blue checkmark by simply paying for the $8-per-month subscription service.

The blue checkmark began its life on Twitter as a method of verifying the identity of notable figures like celebrities and politicians, protecting them from impersonation. It eventually expanded to include journalists and others.

Last month, Twitter announced that starting April 1, blue checkmarks would be removed from accounts not subscribed to Twitter Blue. The date was then pushed back to April 20.

Ahead of the change, a number of celebrities reacted to the fact that they would be losing their blue checks, including Kerry Washington, Mark Hamill and others.

Screenshot this in case it's not there tomorrow: ☑️ — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) April 19, 2023

I say this as a long-time verified account who got hacked several months ago and JUST got my verified account back: suck it. https://t.co/dEJa21qTML — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) April 19, 2023

This really works out for me because I was planing on never using this website again after tonight, anyway. Just wanted to stay to give Abbott updates :) By the way, Thanks to our fans here for watching and sharing all season ❤️ I will be like this tomorrow though https://t.co/hEZHvdEH3q pic.twitter.com/Xo6Zk5VUn2 — quinta brunson (@quintabrunson) April 19, 2023

Halle Berry had a joking attitude toward losing her checkmark.

Me joining you all tomorrow unverified 🥰 https://t.co/ujDlcsV8aL pic.twitter.com/1p6Q0uRuj1 — Halle Berry (@halleberry) April 20, 2023

On Thursday, with the checkmark gone, Berry shared a tweet featuring animated character Dexter from “Dexter’s Laboratory” crying over her old blue check.

Ben Stiller seemed at ease with losing his blue check.

No blue check, still feel like me. — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) April 20, 2023

As did Lynda Carter.

No blue check mark? Okay, we’ll settle this the old-fashioned way. pic.twitter.com/GIPI1DoF3d — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) April 20, 2023

Ciara didn’t seem too bothered by losing her verification badge.

Blue check or no check… I know my fans still checkin. ❤️ — Ciara (@ciara) April 20, 2023

Jack Quaid tweeted explaining that his “@JackQuad92” Twitter handle had come about because someone had already been impersonating him way back in 2011.

No blue check but this is me. Don’t fall for imposters. Remember I have a 92 at the end of my handle. @ Jack Quaid was taken by someone impersonating me in 2011. It was the whole reason I got a twitter in the 1st place. If only there was some sort of… free verification system… — Jack Quaid (@JackQuaid92) April 20, 2023

Lauren Juaregui shared her own method of verification.

This is now my proof of verification✨ thank you 😂 pic.twitter.com/rI5BOTVUZ5 — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) April 20, 2023

“The Gilded Age” star Carrie Coon took the opportunity to joke about impersonating fellow actor and lookalike Anna Torv.

I’m Anna Torv. — Carrie Coon (@carriecoon) April 20, 2023

Things got a little strange when people noticed author Stephen King had a blue checkmark, despite previously getting into a debate on Twitter with Musk over having to pay for the verification badge.

King took to Twitter to inform followers that despite the blue check on his account, he had not actually subscribed to Twitter Blue.

My Twitter account says I’ve subscribed to Twitter Blue. I haven’t.

My Twitter account says I’ve given a phone number. I haven’t. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 20, 2023

Rapper Ice T also indicated that he had a badge despite not paying for it.

Hey. Maybe it’ll disappear soon.. F it. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) April 20, 2023

Others noticed that LeBron James also still had a blue checkmark on his account despite having tweeted last month that he would not be paying for a subscription.

Responding to reporting about the mysterious blue checks on King and James’ accounts, Musk revealed that he was paying for some subscriptions personally.

I’m paying for a few personally — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 20, 2023

“You’re welcome namaste,” Musk also wrote in response to King’s tweet.

It was an eventful day for Musk all around, as the big test launch of his SpaceX Starship rocket blew up, quite literally, when the vessel exploded minutes after takeoff.