Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge of Blink-182 performs at the Sahara Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023 in Indio, California.

Blink-182 are set to take the stage at Coachella 2023 weekend 2 after Frank Ocean dropped out.

Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker got back together onstage for the first time since 2015 to perform at the Indio, California festival on Friday, and fans will be happy to hear they’re going to be returning this weekend for the closing night.

After rumours did the rounds online that Blink would be doing the honours, the group confirmed it, posting alongside a photo of the amended line-up: “See you Sunday @coachella 🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈”

The news comes after Ocean’s reps released a statement confirming he wouldn’t be performing after suffering a leg injury.

“After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1, Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity,” the statement read, according to TMZ.

“On doctor’s advice, Frank is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg,” it added.

Ocean admitted last weekend’s performance was “chaotic” in a statement after bits had to be reworked.

He said, “It was chaotic. There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon.”