Kourtney Kardashian had a few things to say not long after her husband Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler threw shade at her on Instagram.

Kardashian took to her Instagram Story to post a Bible verse titled: “Giving to the Needy.”

She then wrote, “so much criticism and hate and negativity lately.

“let’s do better if not for the world, for yourself, for your children, for your friends and family. I promise the negativity and hate will not make you feel happier.”

The Poosh founder continued, “I know the positive far outweighs the negative but it’s still hard not to be aware of it and it feels like every little action is criticized. Imagine the good we could do with that energy.”

Despite not naming names in the post, it didn’t come long after Moakler took a shot at Kardashian for posting pictures with her and Barker’s kids Alabama and Landon.

Moakler had posted a selfie with the caption, “Is it Friday yet?”

A fan then wrote in the comments, “I hope that you get a huge apology some day for what was said on that exploitative, money grabbing, circus,” referring to Kardashian and Barker’s recent documentary special about their wedding in Italy.

The commenter then quoted part of Barker’s wedding speech, in which he said, “Kourtney has filled a void for me.”

Moakler got into the comments, saying of Kardashian, “she post more of my kids then [sic] her own lol.”

Barker, the drummer for rock band Blink-182, was married to Moakler from 2004 to 2008. He tied the knot with Kardashian last year.