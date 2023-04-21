Kelly Ripa was not worried about how her husband would do as her new co-host.

Ripa shared her feelings after Mark Consuelos’ first week as co-host of the renamed “Live with Kelly and Mark” morning show in an interview with Us Weekly.

“I had no concerns about how well he was going to do and he really proved me right,” Ripa said. “I’m so proud of him, but I was never worried.”

She continued, “The thing I love about Mark is how funny he is.”

Ripa also shared the advice she gave Consuelos before his first episode on Monday.

“The advice I gave him was to just keep being yourself, enjoy every moment and be present,” she said. “He took it from there.”

Consuelos also spoke with SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” this week about how he’s been settling into his new job.

“I can’t do tomorrow’s show now, I can’t do yesterday’s show over again,” he said. “If it’s great, great. If it’s not so great, we’ll try better next time. And that’s been my approach. Just kind of be in the moment.”

Ripa and Consuelos have been married since 1996.