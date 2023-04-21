Click to share this via email

Mandy Moore’s husband, Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith, recently screened one of his wife’s best-known movies for the first time, and she shared his sweet reaction.

In a post Moore shared on Instagram Stories, she shared a text exchange between her and her spouse.

“Just finished walk to remember. Jesus. Haven’t cried like that since this is us,” the first text from Goldsmith read.

“It’s just so sweet and so sad,” he added. “You’re a baby!”

Moore replied, “Awwwwwww. Babe,” adding, “sorry,” along with a sticker of a tissue box and the words, “It’s okay to cry.”

Moore was just 17 when she starred in the tearjerker classic “A Walk to Remember”, based on the Nicholas Sparks novel of the same name.

Last year, Moore shared a video on TikTok in which she watches the film in honour of its 20th anniversary.

“I haven’t seen the movie in over a decade,” she says in the video. “I can’t think of a better way to celebrate than to watch the movie with all of you.”