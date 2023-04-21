Jesiree Dizon posted the cutest message for her other half Shemar Moore’s 53rd birthday on Thursday.

Dizon took to Instagram to share an array of snaps with her beau, with a couple of them featuring their adorable baby daughter Frankie, who they welcomed in January.

Dizon gushed in the caption, “Another year celebrating you, another year loving you, laughing with you, s**t talking you, driving you bat s**t crazy, and now parenting with you….

“2 down, 47 more to go ❤️ I guess I’m stuck with you… Happy Birthday, stud. Life-ing with you has been my favourite.”

Moore made sure to prep for his special day, taking to Instagram earlier this week to show off his incredible physique while working out in the gym.

He captioned the shirtless video, “Word on the street is I got a birthday coming up….. oh s**t, well then let’s get my Birthday suit out the cleaners!!! 🦾🎉 ……………………

“Shot out to my trainer Kevin Hosty of Intraining LA…. Thank You for pushing me to be my kind of Great again!!! Still work to do and pounds to shed… but I’m coming!!!! No excuses!!!! Keeping my Dream Alive!! Operation A GAME!!! 🤩 [sic]”