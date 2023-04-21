Disney+ has dropped an exciting new trailer for one of its most highly anticipated new series, “American Born Chinese”.

Adapted from Gene Luen Yang’s acclaimed graphic novel, the genre-hopping action-comedy series “chronicles the trials and tribulations of a regular American teenager whose life is forever changed when he befriends the son of a mythological god,” notes the series’ synopsis. “This is the story of a young man’s battle for his own identity, told through family, comedy, and action-packed Kung-Fu.”

Heading the cast are Oscar-winning “Everything Everywhere All at Once” stars Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan, in addition to Ben Wang (“Chang Can Dunk”), Yeo Yann Yann (“Wet Season”), Chin Han (“Mortal Kombat”), Daniel Wu (“Reminiscence”), Sydney Taylor (“Just Add Magic”) and former Taekwondo champion Jimmy Liu.

In addition, an array of guest stars will portray the iconic Chinese mythical characters introduced in the show, including: Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu as Shiji Niangniang, the Goddess of Stones; Ronny Chieng (“The Daily Show”) as unconventional monk, Ji Gong; comedian Jimmy O. Yang (“Silicone Valley”) as Dragon King, Ao Guang; James Hong (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) as Jade Emperor; Leonard Wu (“Marco Polo”) as Niu Mowang/Bull Demon; and Poppy Liu (“Hacks”) as Princess Iron Fan. The series also features Lisa Lu as soon-to-be retired acupuncturist Ni Yang and Rosalie Chiang as student activist Suzy Nakamura.

Emmy winning writer/producer Kelvin Yu (“Bob’s Burgers,” “Central Park”) serves as executive producer and showrunner, while Destin Daniel Cretton (Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Short Term 12”) is director and exec producer.

“American Born Chinese” makes its debut on May 24.