Swifties are looking for someone to blame.

Scottish actress Emma Laird has become the target of Taylor Swift fans after sharing a photo of the pop star’s ex, Joe Alwyn, on her Instagram account.

READ MORE: Joe Alwyn Smiles In Photo Post-Taylor Swift Breakup While Filming New Movie

Earlier this week, Laird shared a post captioned, “Moments in March,” featuring photos last month with various friends, including one of Alwyn with a scooter.

The inclusion of the Alwyn photo led to an explosion of hate and trolling in the comments on the post and on social media.

“We love you for ending taylor and joe’s relationship,” wrote on troll in the comments.

On twitter, one Swift fan wrote, “Now THIS is suspicious. Especially if it’s true that she’s liking things posted about Taylor&Joe’s breakup. 🤔 It seems like she wants attention. Well, now she finally got it.”

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Enjoys Post-Breakup Night Out With Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively

Laird soon turned comments off for the post, which led some Swift fans to push back on their fellow Swifties for targeting the actress.

Swifties attacking Emma Laird need to touch grass. Like you're seriously speculating that Joe cheated on Taylor with no actual evidence whatsoever and are sending her hate? Find a damn job or a hobby. Something. — Elizabeth 🌌 (@AwkwardPancake) April 19, 2023

some “swifties” scare me…

emma laird having to turn off her instagram comment section bc of rumors swirling that joe cheated on taylor with her is heartbreaking to me. WHILE liking posts about her co-stars breakup IS a little weird, that’s not a 100% sign of infidelity. ‼️ — madeline 🧚🏼‍♀️ taympa hangover era (@coneyislandnatl) April 19, 2023

Laird and Alwyn are set to set together in Brady Corbet’s upcoming film “The Brutalist”.