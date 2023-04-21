Denise Richards is returning to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”.

Despite her status on the show’s upcoming season 13 being unknown as of yet, she confirmed to Variety, “I have filmed some episodes.”

Richards — who left the show in 2020 after filming season 10 — continued, “And it’s been fun. And you know, I’m a big fan of the show, so it was fun to go back and film a lot of stuff with them.”

The actress’ return is said to have been so unplanned that even Bravo’s production team had no idea she’d be attending a screening hosted by Garcelle Beauvais.

Richards admitted, “This all just happened recently on the spur of the moment.

“I was at her screening as a friend — like a real friend — I didn’t tell anyone I was gonna be there. Production didn’t know. I just showed up, like, for real life, as a real friend in real life.”

The reality TV star went on to say of one thing leading to another, “The next day, I was asked to go to some events — and so it’s been actually fun.”

Richards confirmed she wouldn’t be appearing in the promo shots for the upcoming season, which began filming in January and is expected to premiere later this year.

Although she was previously involved in drama with the likes of former friend Lisa Rinna, Richards insisted she’s not planning in getting caught up in anything this time round.

“I feel like I didn’t get sucked into it,” she told the publication.

“I truly was myself on the show. And I think some of the women are different on camera and off camera. And I think you know what? Don’t self-produce. Just be yourselves. You get a group of six to eight [to] 10 women together, your drama will come up, authentically. Leave it at that and have fun with it.”