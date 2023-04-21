"ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING": Nathan Lane, The Boy From 6B', (Season 1, ep. 107, aired Sept. 28, 2021).

Nathan Lane won’t be returning for “Only Murders in the Building” season 3.

The actor, who played Teddy Dimas in the first two seasons of the hit show, joked that the next season is focused on new addition to the cast, Meryl Streep.

He told ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman: “I’m not [in it]. They moved on. It’s now called ‘Only Meryl in the Building’.

“So I’m not. I’ve been doing a play on Broadway this season, so I have not been able to get there. And I think Teddy Dimas may be in prison by now,” Lane joked.

He went on, “I hope to go back at some point, because I had the best time working with them and finally won an Emmy doing that show.”

As well as Streep joining the cast, Paul Rudd and Ashley Park will also be starring in the show alongside original cast members Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin.

Lane has been busy promoting his new movie “Beau Is Afraid”, in which he stars alongside the likes of Joaquin Phoenix, Patti LuPone, Amy Ryan, and more.

A synopsis for the flick, that’s out now, reads, “Following the sudden death of his mother, a mild-mannered but anxiety-ridden man confronts his darkest fears as he embarks on an epic, Kafkaesque odyssey back home.”