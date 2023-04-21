Click to share this via email

Alexandra Cooper is getting married!

The “Call Her Daddy” podcast host is engaged to Hollywood producer Matt Kaplan, Page Six reported.

While multiple sources confirmed to the outlet that the couple are engaged, details about the proposal are unknown.

In general, Cooper has kept her romantic life mostly private. On her podcast, she regularly refers to Kaplan by the name “Sexy Mr. Zoom Man”.

In the past, she has referred to other boyfriends on her show by nicknames like “Red Sox” and “Slim Shady”.

Last year, it was reported that Kaplan, who produced “Before I Fall” and “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”, bought a $10.7 million home in Los Angeles, where he and Cooper would live.

In 2021, Cooper signed a $60 million deal to take her hit podcast to Spotify.