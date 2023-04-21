Disney has come to a settlement with former Marvel Studios exec Victoria Alonso, who was fired last month after 17 years with Marvel.

According to Deadline, details of Disney’s settlement with Alonso — who served as Marvel Studios’ president of physical production, post-production, VFX and animation — are confidential, but is rumoured to include “a multimillion-dollar financial compensation.”

Reps for neither Alonso’s attorney nor Disney — parent company of Marvel — have responded to requests for comment.

As Deadline recalled, Alonso was axed on March 17, following the Oscar nomination received for the international feature film “Argentina, 1985″, on which Alonso was one of eight producers.

Rumours at the time held that Alonso’s firing had to do with her role on that film, which was produced by Amazon Studios, which reportedly violated a clause in her contract that forbade her to work on any non-Disney productions.

Alonso’s lawyer, Patricia Glaser, refuted that account. “The idea that Victoria was fired over a handful of press interviews relating to a personal passion project about human rights and democracy that was nominated for an Oscar and which she got Disney’s blessing to work on is absolutely ridiculous,” said Glaser in a statement at the time of her firing. “Victoria, a gay Latina who had the courage to criticize Disney, was silenced. Then she was terminated when she refused to do something she believed was reprehensible. Disney and Marvel made a really poor decision that will have serious consequences. There is a lot more to this story and Victoria will be telling it shortly — in one forum or another.”

Disney responded with its own statement: “It’s unfortunate that Victoria is sharing a narrative that leaves out several key factors concerning her departure, including an indisputable breach of contract and a direct violation of company policy. We will continue to wish her the best for the future and thank her for her numerous contributions to the studio.”