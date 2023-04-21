Ben Affleck shares a disturbing truth about his wife Jennifer Lopez.

While chatting on “The Drew Barrymore Show”, he revealed the singer has the amazing ability to eat anything – cookies, ice cream – and still maintain her figure.

“Let me tell you something that’s gonna upset you. Jennifer just eats whatever she wants. Whatever she wants. She eats cookies, ice cream, everything,” he told the shocked host.

READ MORE: Ben Affleck Recalls Finding ‘Maggots’ In His Apartment After Matt Damon Refused To Clean: ‘I Would Not Suggest Living With Him’

When asked whether she was just an extreme gym rat, Affleck said that wasn’t the case.

“She works out. I work out too but I don’t magically appear to be twenty years old, you know what I mean, with perfect skin and the whole thing,” he joked. “There’s no taking away of the work ethic, the work ethic is real, the discipline is real, but also the superhuman thing is real. She’s the most gorgeous woman in the world, she looks spectacular.”

Ben Affleck and Drew Barrymore – Photo: The Drew Barrymore Show

READ MORE: Ben Affleck Claims His ‘Buffy’ Performance Was So ‘Bad’ They Dubbed Over Him

The surprising confession comes after Affleck shared some PDA with his new wife at the red carpet for “Air” last month. The two have been unafraid to show their love for each other after reconnecting and tying the knot.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.