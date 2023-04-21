Scarlett Johansson and Gwyneth Paltrow are setting the record straight about rumours of friction while filming “Iron Man 2”.

Paltrow welcomed Johansson to the latest edition of “The Goop Podcast,” and brought up the reports that they clashed while making the Marvel movie.

“People ask me, ‘Is it true that you and Scarlett Johansson didn’t get along on ‘Iron Man’?” Paltrow said, as reported by Variety.

“Is that a rumour?” Johansson responded. “You were so nice to me on that movie. I was so petrified. You were so nice to me! You could’ve been awful. I was so out of my comfort zone on that movie. I’d never done anything like that before. Plus, you had established such deep friendships.”

In fact, Paltrow told Johansson that she and the rest of the “Iron Man 2” cast was “so psyched you were there. I was so happy to have another woman around.”

“You kept telling me that,” Johansson replied. “Then I experienced that later on. When I did ‘Avengers’ I was one of the few [women]… it was like a big sausage party.”

With her Black Widow character’s death in “Avengers: Endgame”, followed by the standalone prequel movie “Black Widow”, Johansson confirmed that her time in the MCU is over.

“I’m done,” Johansson said. “Chapter is over. I did all that I had to do. Also coming back and playing a character again and again, over a decade of time, is such a unique experience.”

Johansson then asked Paltrow if the same was true for her.

“I think so. I mean, I didn’t die so they can always ask me,” Paltrow said.

“I think you may come back at some point,” Johansson retorted.

“Really? A 64-year-old Pepper Potts? How great,” Paltrow joked.

“One hundred per cent that’s happening. I can see it. They’re never gonna let you go. Break out that wig, baby,” quipped Johansson.