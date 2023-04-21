Nicholas Hoult may have lost out to Robert Pattinson when it came to starring in 2022’s “The Batman”, but he insists the right man got the job.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Hoult — who has been busy promoting “Renfield” — said he’d previously lost out on roles in “The Batman”, “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Mission: Impossible 7” — the latter due to a filming clash with “The Great”.

However, in a new interview with GQ España, Hoult speaks about his comments further, insisting he was simply pointing out that these things do “disappoint” him, but he’s “not complaining” about not getting the parts.

Hoult tells the mag when questioned if he’d have liked to have played the role of Batman, “Of course,” insisting that “most people” would probably want to take on that role.

READ MORE: Nicholas Hoult Is Tired Of Being Henchman For Nicolas Cage’s Dracula In Action-Packed First ‘Renfield’ Trailer

THE BATMAN, Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman, 2021. © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

He continues, “I think Matt Reeves’ ideas were fantastic and he made a brilliant movie. And I also think that Rob [Pattinson] did an amazing job with the character, and I loved seeing him in it. So I don’t think I would have done as good a job as him ultimately. I don’t think I could have fit as well into the world that Matt created as Rob did.

“When they tell you for the first time that it’s not you, it’s painful, but then you have to accept it as normality,” Hoult goes on.

READ MORE: Suki Waterhouse Says She ‘Can’t Wait’ To Have Kids, Gushes Over Her 5-Year Romance With Robert Pattinson

“I think that’s probably a strength of mine as an actor as well. I can accept that they didn’t cast me pretty well and when I see the chosen actor doing a great job, and I enjoy it, and it’s good, I’m like, ‘oh yeah, they made the right choice. They knew what they were doing.’ So it’s not like I’m sitting there like, ‘Oh, I’m not going to watch it now.’ It’s a good movie and Rob is brilliant in it.”

“The Batman 2” is expected to start shooting later this year, with it being scheduled to be released in October 2025.