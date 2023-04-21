Shayne Jansen is taking some time off.

On Thursday, the internet personality and “Love is Blind” star announced that he is taking a break from social media.

“Everyone loves a scandal – Shayne Jansen,” he wrote in a cryptic Instagram Story update. “I’ll see y’all next week or month 💋❤️.”

The social media hiatus comes after many fans had expressed concern for Jansen when he appeared erratic during an Instagram Live stream on Sunday.

Jansen was seen fidgeting and spoke incoherently during the stream, leading followers on Instagram and Twitter to suggest he “get help,” though the reality star said he was “fine.”

“Poor guy. Is clearly struggling. I hope he gets the help he needs. It’s never too late to try,” in a TikTok post featuring video from the stream.

“So sad to see someone in this state posting on social media. Hopefully he looks back on this and makes some positive changes,” said another commenter.