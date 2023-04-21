Melanie Lynskey admitted losing touch with Kate Winslet was “heartbreaking.”

The pair starred in the 1994 flick “Heavenly Creatures” together when they were younger, and became close.

However, with Winslet going on to star in blockbusters like the “Titanic”, while Lynskey also had her own successful acting career, the pair lost touch.

In a new episode of Josh Horowitz’s “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, Lynskey said: “When I lost touch with Kate, it was more heartbreaking than some breakups that I’ve had.

“It was so painful and it wasn’t like anything happened, it’s just she became a gigantic, international movie star and she didn’t have a lot of time and then, suddenly, she’d be in Los Angeles and not have time,” she added.

Insisting that them losing touch just “gradually happened,” the “Yellowjackets” star added, “It happens in relationships. People kind of drift apart, but that was so painful for me.”

She said the last time she saw Winslet was probably at the premiere of her 2009 film “Away We Go”, which Winslet’s then-husband, Sam Mendes, directed.

Elsewhere in the chat, Lynskey admitted she once formed a friendship with another unnamed actor, only for them to tell her they wouldn’t be keeping in touch after finishing filming.

She recalled, “I did a movie with this actor and when we were finished I said, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m just so happy that I met you and we have this friendship,’ and she said, ‘Yeah, I’m not friends with actors. I don’t stay friends with actors.’

“And I was just like, ‘What?’ I was so shocked by it,£ Lynskey went on, saying the person in question was “someone who had been working longer than me.”

She pointed out the other actress thought, “We move on and this is just a couple of months of our life.”

Lynskey said, “I was so sensitive. I was always so injured by losing these great loves I was having,” adding, “It got easier.”