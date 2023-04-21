The Raptors may already have their eyes set on a new head coach.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, with Nick Nurse out as the Toronto Raptors’ coach, former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is a “serious candidate” to replace him.

Former Celtics coach Ime Udoka is expected to be a serious candidate to replace Nurse, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/L15nmpkxVo — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 21, 2023

He also reported that Nurse himself is a “prominent candidate” to fill the head coach position for the Houston Rockets.

Udoka would not come to the Raptors without controversy. In February, he was replaced as the Celtics’ coach after being suspended over an inappropriate relationship with a female staffer.

The revelation of the affair last fall led to actress Nia Long calling off her decade-long engagement to Udoka.

“I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down,” Udoka said in a statement at the time. “I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.”

Udoka took over as head coach of the Celtics for their 2021-2022 season, leading the team to their first appearance in the NBA finals since 2010, though they lost the championship to the Golden State Warriors.