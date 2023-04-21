Justin Trudeau is among those to have been added to the Global Citizen NOW summit lineup.

The Canadian Prime Minister will be joining world leaders and activists in New York City next week to speak about some very important causes, according to Billboard.

Global Citizen Ambassador John Legend will also be making an appearance.

The star-studded event will bring together “government leaders, private sector executives, grassroots activists, cultural innovators, philanthropic experts, and leading journalists across two dynamic days to make progress on the systemic challenges our world is facing,” Billboard stated a release confirmed.

The website added, “Global Citizen NOW returns this April with a dynamic, two-day program focused on turning ideas into impact. Convening the brightest minds and leading voices across all spheres of society, from world leaders to grassroots activists, Global Citizen NOW showcases the power of cross-sector collaboration to solve the most urgent issues facing humanity and our planet.”

Trudeau shared in a statement, “Building a future that is fair, equal, and peaceful, with clean air and clean water for everyone, is at the heart of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and reflects the vision of the Global Citizen NOW summit.

“In New York City, I look forward to advancing our shared progress and advocating for strong global commitments to support gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls everywhere.”

Katie Holmes, Busy Philipps, Gayle King and more will be in attendance, with Hugh Jackman, Chris Martin, Bridget Moynahan and Tamron Hall also expected to get involved.

Global Citizen NOW is set to take place on April 27-28 at the Glasshouse in New York City. The event can also be livestreamed globally on Reuters on Thursday, April 27 at 3 p.m. ET.