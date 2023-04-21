Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are overflowing with love for their baby boy, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum.

Reum, 42, appeared on Hilton’s podcast, “I Am Paris”, where the heart-eyed couple gushed about their love for their newborn.

Reum started the conversation by describing his baby as the “cutest little thing in the world.”

“He literally just melts my heart,” the reality star and media mogul, 42, added. “My heart just feels so full, like my life is so complete now.”

While discussing who the infant looks most similar to, Hilton responded: “I think he looks like me.”

“Thank God,” the entrepreneur chimed in with a laugh. “I’m hoping he looks like you, he shares both of our brains, is tall like Dada, funny like Dada, and can dance like Mama. What do you think of that combo?”

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum — Photo: Taylor Hill/WireImage

“That’s hot,” replied Hilton, still using her classic catchphrase.

“I’m just so in love with him. I just look in his eyes and he’s so innocent and I just want to protect him from everything,” continued raving the new mom, to which Reum added that he “has your eyes.”

“I saw his eyes the other day and having looked into your eyes so many times, I kind of got chills because that’s Paris’ eyes,” affectionately expressed Reum.

The couple then thanked their lucky stars for finding each other, saying they “truly just make each other the best version of ourselves.”

Hilton and Reum began dating in 2019 after knowing each other for 15 years before tying the knot in 2021. They welcomed their first child, Phoenix, in January 2023.