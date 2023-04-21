Tory Lanez wants a do-over.

On Friday, the Canadian rapper shared an open letter on his Instagram account addressed to Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón, asking him for a new trial.

In December, Lanez was convicted by a jury on three felony counts related to the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion during an incident in July 2020. He is still awaiting sentencing.

“Until my court date I’ll be posting the OUTRAGEOUS & DISGUSTING INJUSTICES used against me by the PROSECUTION to get the conviction they so DESPERATELY wanted, DESPITE the evidence they knew existed,” Lanez captioned his post.

“I write this message with the utmost humility, love, and respect for the remarkable stance you’ve taken in regards to fighting for the justice of Black and Brown minorities,” he said in his open letter.

“Today I take a stance as an innocent Black Man, wrongfully convicted of a crime I DID not commit. I’ve watched 2 district attorneys from your office by the names of Kathy Ta and Alex Bott unlawfully misuse their authority to hide and suppress any and all exculpatory evidence that exonerates me, or furthers my innocence. I was completely robbed and deprived of a fair trial,” he continued.

“On May 8th, my lawyers will be arguing a motion for a new trial,” Lanez said, going on to claim, “For 3 years, the prosecution has manipulated a false narrative, that has left me with no choice but to expose, and make aware, the practices, the behind door deals, and the unjust system used to illegally convict me and countless other minorities.”

Addressing the D.A., he wrote, “We elected you because of your outstanding eminence in making fair and correct judgements in the justice of people of color.”

Finally, he said, “Mr. Gascon, I come to you today as a wrongfully convicted man, not asking for sympathy, nor compassion, but for you to simply do what is fair and right by the laws of California, and most importantly in the eyes of God.”

In a recent Elle cover story, Megan Thee Stallion opened up about her experience, including coming forward publicly and the backlash she received from some online.

“I don’t want to call myself a victim. As I reflect on the past three years, I view myself as a survivor, because I have truly survived the unimaginable,” she said. “Not only did I survive being shot by someone I trusted and considered a close friend, but I overcame the public humiliation of having my name and reputation dragged through the mud by that individual for the entire world to see.”