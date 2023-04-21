Click to share this via email

Caitlyn Jenner’s mother Esther has died.

The star shared the news on Instagram in a sweet tribute to her life and memory.

“I am heartbroken to announce my mom passed away yesterday morning, peacefully,” she began the post.

A carousel of photos of Esther, as well as Jenner posing with her accompanied the post.

“Losing a mother is unique in the sense that she is the only person that loved me my entire life. I will miss her tremendously,” she concluded. “She was a few weeks shy of 97 and lived a full life. Love you mom.”

Fans and friends offered their condolences in the comments, with “Real Housewives of New Jersey” alum Siggy Flicker writing, “So very sorry for your loss. May your mom rest in peace 🙏.”

Erin Elmore, who competed on Season 3 of “The Apprentice,” added, “Sorry for your loss.”