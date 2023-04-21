The stars and creator of Netflix hit “Beef” are responding to controversy that erupted over some comments made by cast member David Choe back in 2014.

At the time, Choe — who is also an acclaimed artist — was speaking during an appearance on his “DVDASA” podcast, telling what he purported to be a true story about getting a massage, and placing the female massage therapist’s hand on his genitals.

According to Variety, Choe described “numerous sexual acts,” which led co-host Asa Akira to respond, “Ew, you’re basically telling us that you’re a rapist now, and that the only way to get your d**k really hard is rape.” Choe responded. Choe jokingly responded, “A successful rapist.”

On Friday, April 21, “Beef” creator Lee Sung Jin and executive producers/stars Steven Yeun and Ali Wong addressed the controversy in a statement to Variety.

“The story David Choe fabricated nine years ago is undeniably hurtful and extremely disturbing,” reads the statement. “We do not condone this story in any way, and we understand why this has been so upsetting and triggering. We’re aware David has apologized in the past for making up this horrific story, and we’ve seen him put in the work to get the mental health support he needed over the last decade to better himself and learn from his mistakes.”

As Variety noted, Choe initially responded to the backlash back in 2014, insisting the story he told wasn’t actually true, and that the podcast was “a complete extension of his art” as a storyteller.

“I never thought I’d wake up one late afternoon and hear myself called a rapist. It sucks. Especially because I am not one. I am not a rapist. I hate rapists, I think rapists should be raped and murdered,” he said at the time.

“I am an artist and a storyteller and I view my show ‘DVDASA’ as a complete extension of my art. If I am guilty of anything, it’s bad storytelling in the style of douche. Just like many of my paintings are often misinterpreted, the same goes with my show. The main objective of all of my podcasts is to challenge and provoke my friends and the co-stars on the show. We f**k with each other, entertain ourselves and laugh at each other. It’s a dark, tasteless, completely irreverent show where we f**k with everyone listening, but mostly ourselves. We create stories and tell tales. It’s not a news show. It’s not a representation of my reality. It’s not the place to come for reliable information about me or my life. It’s my version of reality, it’s art that sometimes offends people. I’m sorry if anyone believed that the stories were fact. They were not!”