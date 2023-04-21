Click to share this via email

Blushing bride Sofia Richie looks radiant in an elegant white evening gown as she heads to her lavish wedding rehearsal dinner in the French Riviera.

Sofia Richie looked breathtaking on Friday at a reception ahead of her wedding to fiancé Elliot Grainge.

The newlyweds-to-be shared their romantic moment at the luxury Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in the French Riveria.

The model didn’t hold back on glamour as she sparkled under the sun in an elegant, swan-white gown covered in dangling jewels, which ensured she shined like a diamond.

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge — Photo: Mega Agency

The gown, which was encrusted in an array of eye-catching bejewelled embellishments, began at Richie’s neckline before draping toward her feet.

The 24-year-old model, daughter of music powerhouse Lionel Richie, is rumoured to be tying the golden knot with the 30-year-old music executive at a wedding ceremony on Saturday, per Daily Mail.

At one point during the luxurious reception, the couple locked their lips and shared a sweet kiss.

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge — Photo: Mega Agency

Elliot kept clean and dapper in a classic dark suit with a polka-dotted tie.

The couple beamed as they went to the beachside for more snaps of the special occasion.

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge — Photo: Mega Agency

The couple has been taking serious steps towards marriage recently, with Richie converting from her Christian background to her partner’s faith in Judaism.

They began dating in early 2021 and made their status on Instagram official in April 2021.