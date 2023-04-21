Kate Middleton is giving a hint about her outfit choice for King Charles III’s upcoming coronation.

While speaking with “This Morning” host Alison Hammond, the royal spilled a few secrets about her upcoming plans including her fashion plans.

“She was like, ‘There is a hint of blue.’ So I was like, fantastic!” recalled Hammond, via People.

She had the chance to speak with Kate and Prince Harry while they visited Birmingham and said she had a pleasant experience.

The princess apparently “made a beeline” to Hammond and chatted with her about drink preferences, admitting “she liked spicy cocktails but doesn’t like sweet ones or anything like that.”

This won’t be the last time the host rubs elbows with the royals as she extended an invite for dinner at her place.

“I said, ‘Next time you’re in Birmingham, come over to my house, I’ll cook for you,'” Hammond said. “She was like, ‘I’ll definitely come,’ I was like, ‘Really? This is the best day ever.’ ”