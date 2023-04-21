Bravo has teased the first 7 minutes of the next episode of “Vanderpump Rules” and the precursor to ‘Scandoval’ appears to be on the horizon.

In pure “Vanderpump” fashion, the episode begins with James Kennedy and his girlfriend Ally Lewber waking up in a hungover stupor.

Alcohol continues to get poured as Lala Kent arrives at Katie Maloney’s home for a much-needed gossip session about Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval closely spending the night together at the group’s last night out.

“I don’t wanna say that Sandoval would ever cheat on Ariana, because I would have to kill him,” says Maloney in a confessional.

“But, what grabbed my attention the most was just that Tom and Raquel were alone. I’ve been friends with Sandoval for years and I’ve never gone out with home alone dancing at 1:00 AM,” shares Maloney with Kent.

(L-R): Raquel Leviss, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix — Photo: Nicole Weingart/Bravo via Getty Images

Kent and Maloney appear to be slowly piecing together what the internet has now dubbed ‘Scandoval’, which is the secret affair Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss have been carrying behind Ariana Madix’s back for months.

The next phase of the episode cuts to Tom Schwartz and Sandoval discussing Leviss.

“I don’t know why I’m not more attracted to her,” says Schwarts of Leviss.

“There’s no like sexual chemistry.”

“I have this gut feeling that she kind of has a crush on someone,” he continues.

Viewers at home will indeed have their alarm bells ringing hearing Schwartz express that thought aloud.

The bros then begin discussing the current state of Madix and Sandoval’s relationship, where Sandoval states that things have been “frustrating” between them.

“It hurts my feelings because the person I love thinks I’m dumb or annoying,” solemnly states Sandoval in a confessional. “It definitely pulls into question whether Ariana and I are right for each other.”

The next episode of “Vanderpump Rules” will air on Bravo at 9 P.M. ET and Peacock on Thursdays.