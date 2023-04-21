One day after New Mexico authorities announced they were dropping the involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin, Deadline is reporting that Baldwin has landed a new film role.

Prosecutors charged Baldwin in January over his role in the tragic accidental shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust” in 2021.

According to Deadline, Baldwin has reportedly signed on to star in “Hollywood Heist”, the directorial debut of “Green Book” actor Mike Hatton, and production has already wrapped.

In addition to Baldwin, the cast also includes Nick Cannon, Mickey Rourke, Paul Sloan, Til Schweiger and Tara Reid.

“‘Hollywood Heist’ follows a Hollywood power agent (Cannon) trying to land an actor (Baldwin) by telling the story of his client, a movie producer (Hatton), along with a washed-up movie star pal (Sloan), as they race against time to save their latest production,” Deadline describes the film. “This comes after the project’s bank account is wiped clean by a thief, leading to an onslaught of negotiations with famous actors, drug lords and death.”

Production reportedly filmed in Spain, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, with principal photography completed last week.