Demi Moore is ready for the warmer weather.

The actress is enjoying a beach day with her pup Pilaf and is giving fans a peek at their day.

She captioned her Instagram post, “Pilaf takes the beach 🏝️”.

The carousel of photos included a snap of Moore lounging on a sofa in a leopard-print bikini, revealing her curves, as well as a shot of her cuddling her dog on the beach.

Fans gushed over the photos with one writing, “This woman only gets more attractive with every passing year! 🔥🤩. Looking good Demi! 👍🏼”. Another noticed her timeless beauty, commenting, “60 years old and still not looking a bit over 40”.

The beach photoshoot comes after Moore teased the idea of entering Pilaf, who has his own Instagram dedicated to his canine adventures, into the Guinness Book of World Records, to challenge the shortest dog record.