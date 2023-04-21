Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Tom Brady wasn’t one to laugh during a recent comedy special that went viral.

Comedians Will Sasso and Chad Kultgen of the “Dudesy” podcast received a cease-and-desist letter from the retired quarterback’s company, TB12, following an hour-long comedy special showcasing an AI-generated version of the sports star on their Patreon.

The viral comedy special, aptly titled “It’s Too Easy: A Simulated Hour-Long Comedy Special,” played an animated version of Brady, 45, telling jokes to an audience.

The AI character was generated using “data from astonishing interviews” of Brady and “hundreds of thousands of hours of stand-up comedy” footage.

READ MORE: Gisele Bündchen Determined To ‘Enjoy The Good Moments And Learn From The Bad Ones’ After Tom Brady Divorce

The jokes dealt with some touchy subject matter for the sports star, including his divorce from former supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

One of the jokes ranted about Brady not “really knowing what I’m doing” as he used the dating app Bumble to seek out a relationship.

READ MORE: Tom Brady Shares Cryptic Post After Gisele Bündchen Speaks Out About Their Divorce

According to CBS News, the cease-and-desist letter alleges that the comedic duo “used Brady’s name and likeness” to “promote” their podcast. However, Sasso maintains that the video’s title clarifies the reality that it’s all AI-generated.

The letter threatened the comedians with further legal action if Sasso and Kultgen continued to use Brady’s name and likeness in additional content uploaded to their online platforms.

The comedians have since taken down the video from their social networks.