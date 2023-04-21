Chet Hanks gave himself a good talking to.

The son of Oscar-darling Tom Hanks shared with his 534K Instagram followers Wednesday that he “just went on a hike,” during which he had a “healing” conversation with himself “for 2.5 hours straight.”

His conversation wasn’t one to be ignored, with Chet describing it as the “realest conversation” he’s ever had.

The “White Boy Summer” rapper expressed that he “hadn’t kicked it” with himself “in a while”, declaring that “self talk is everything.”

READ MORE: Shirtless Chet Hanks Leaves Ziwe Cringing With Heath Ledger Joker Impression

His next Instagram Story continued the rapper’s streak of self-introspection, stating that “the only thing harder than healing is not healing.”

Chet, 32, struck an inspirational chord with his next Story, stating: “I know it’s been a long road for you. And the road is still long ahead. But all that matters is you’re still on it. Don’t give up.”

The “Shameless” star has much to celebrate these days, commemorating one year of sobriety in September 2022.

The ripped fitness influencer runs a “self-mastery program” called HanFix Club.