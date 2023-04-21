Helen Mirren was in quite the tantalizing on-set situation with Harrison Ford.

During The Wrap’s 2023 Award Season Screening Series on Thursday, the 77-year-old Hollywood icon remembered the excitement that emanated through her body while filming a scene with the esteemed Ford while together in bed for their latest series, “1923”.

“I had to be in the bed with him, you know. I’m dressed up to here,” she recalled. “But I’m lying there and I’m thinking, ‘I’m in bed with Harrison Ford.’ I was so excited, I can’t tell you. I had to pretend to be cool. Don’t tell him. Promise me.”

Mirren also gave her high regards to Harrison, 80, for his kindness on set while filming their flick “The Mosquito Coast” together in 1986.

“He’s amazing. He really is,” Mirren expressed. “The stature he’s held, as a major, humongous movie star, all that time, at the same time as somebody who doesn’t love the limelight. He has this interior quality to him.”

“He’s come to a place where he can be easy with other actors,” she continued. “It’s immensely generous and incredibly professional. Not remotely spoiled movie star, at all. I genuinely love him. If I wasn’t married …”

Harrison felt similar high praises towards Mirren while visiting “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in February.

The “Indiana Jones” actor described Mirren as “sexy and still sexy”, much to the applause from the audience.

Season 1 of “1923“ is now streaming on Paramount+.