Jamie Foxx’s health is on the up following a hospitalization last week in Georgia.

His daughter, Corinne Fox, described his hospital visit as a “medical complication” without sharing further details about the actor’s state or what caused the medical emergency.

A source tells People that the actor is “OK.” “He’s still in the hospital and doctors are running tests but he’s awake and alert. They’re keeping him under observation.”

Various sources have confirmed that the actor’s health is steadily improving in the Georgia facility he was hospitalized in last week.

The celebrated actor was last seen filming his most recent movie, “Back In Action”, on April 10. The film stars Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close and is being released on Netflix.

According to People, the film’s production was shut down following Foxx’s abrupt health situation. Filming resumed on Thursday using a stand-in for the actor.