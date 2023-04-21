The “National Treasure” Disney+ series has come to a striking halt.

Based on the wildly popular film franchise starring Nicolas Cage in the aughts, “National Treasure: Edge of History“ has been officially cancelled after a 10-episode run starting in January.

Deadline has revealed that the series, starring Lisette Olivera as Jess Venezeula, a DREAMer fearlessly navigating to locate a Pan-American treasure containing a vital family secret, has officially ended.

The series boasted a heavyweight cast, including Hollywood veterans like Justin Bartha and Harvey Keitel. The series also starred several actors, including Zuri Reed, Jake Austin Walker, Antonio Cipriano, Jordan Rodrigues, and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

“Edge of History” was missing the pivotal presence of Cage, but the creators, the Wibberleys, were hoping to bolster many more seasons which would have eventually featured the iconic actor.

“We would love to bring any of the other veterans if we get another season,” Cormac divulged to EW previously. “We have roles for all of them.” Clearly, that’s definitively not happening.

Although the Disney+ series is closing its chapter, there’s still a third “National Treasure” movie in development with acclaimed franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer and director Jon Turteltaub, who hope to rope in Cage finally.