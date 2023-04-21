Not everyone is losing out on a blue check mark following Elon Musk’s massive Twitter overhaul.

Musk has officially rolled out Twitter Blue, a new system where Twitter users purchase the ability to don a blue checkmark. Along with Twitter Blue came the mass erasure of blue checkmarks for many high-profile users, a system Musk has called “corrupt” that he aimed to overthrow.

However, some notable names have retained their checkmarks despite not paying for the new Twitter Blue subscription service.

Some of those names include NBA icon LeBron James, actor William Shatner and esteemed author Stephen King, who have been previously outspoken against Musk’s new pitch for Twitter Blue.

The Space X and Tesla CEO has now come forward and stated that he’s

“personally” paying for Twitter Blue for the celeb detractors, which include LeBron, Shatner and King.

You’re welcome namaste 🙏 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 20, 2023

King was the first to express his confusion towards the whole ordeal, tweeting: “My Twitter account says I’ve subscribed to Twitter Blue. I haven’t. My Twitter account says I’ve given a phone number. I haven’t.”

Musk swiftly let him know that it was he who provided the legendary author with the blue checkmark, tweeting: “You’re welcome namaste 🙏.”

King responded to a report from October 2022 that Musk’s Twitter would be asking for a pay of $20 to remain blue checkmark verified, to which he stated: “F**k that, they should pay me. If that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron.”

James and Shatner also tweeted their disdain for the new idea months prior.

Many other A-Listers, including Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus, still retain their verified status. Though, the word is not out on whether they’ve shelled over the cash for the Twitter Blue subscription fee.