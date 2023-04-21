Tupac Shakur’s empathy was too high to be a successful “crack dealer.”

Rapper Ray Luv describes his friendship with Shakur in the new docu-series, “Dear Mama”, which details the legendary rapper’s life.

Luv recalled how he and Shakur fell into deep financial struggles, which caused them to turn to sell drugs. However, the two musicians had no penchant for selling drugs on the street.

READ MORE: Will.i.am Reveals He Isn’t A Huge Biggie Or Tupac Fan: ‘That Kind Of Music Doesn’t Speak To My Spirit’

“We sucked at selling crack,” Luv, 51, explains in the first episode of the show. “We were the worst crack dealers in the history of crack dealers.”

“He sold crack for like five days. I think I sold crack for seven, mostly because I couldn’t sell my crack which is weird.”

The rapper further expressed how the gig required more of a corrupt and cutthroat nature that Shakur didn’t embody.

READ MORE: Snoop Dogg Recalls Saying Goodbye To Tupac Shakur After Fatal Shooting

“We knew very quickly that that was not going to be our way out. Because capitalism requires that your empathy level is relatively low,” he continues.

“And his (Shakur’s) empathy level was a little higher than most people. He didn’t believe in hurting or killing Black people. So if a person is smoking crack with their daughter or their son, he’s not gonna recover from that.”

The five-part series airs Friday on FX and is available for streaming on Hulu the following day.