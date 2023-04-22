Australian comedian Barry Humphries, best known for his beloved drag character Dame Edna Everage, has died at age 89.

BBC News reports that Humphries died in a Sydney hospital, where he’d been suffering from complications from hip surgery he underwent in March after suffering a fall.

A statement from Humphries’ family remembers him as “completely himself until the very end, never losing his brilliant mind, his unique wit and generosity of spirit.”

His fans, the statement added, were “precious to him,” and that his characters, “which brought laughter to millions, will live on.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese issued a statement upon news of Humphries’ death. “A great wit, satirist, writer and an absolute one-of-kind, he was both gifted and a gift,” said Albanese.

For 89 years, Barry Humphries entertained us through a galaxy of personas, from Dame Edna to Sandy Stone. But the brightest star in that galaxy was always Barry. A great wit, satirist, writer and an absolute one-of-kind, he was both gifted and a gift. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/oSAKpxPGae — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) April 22, 2023

A leading figure in the British comedy scene of the 1960s, Humphries’ other popular characters included drunken Australian politician Sir Les Patterson, yet Dame Edna loomed large in his career. In fact, the persona ultimately took on a life of its own, particularly in the hilarious talk show “The Dame Edna Experience”, which debuted in the late 1980s and saw Dame Edna poking fun at some of the world’s biggest stars.

Humphries first introduced the character in 1955, and Dame Edna remained his most popular creation as he continued to bring her to life over the course of six decades, most recently in the 2019 TV special “Dame Edna Rules the Waves”.

Hiding behind a coiffed lilac-hued wig and bejewelled glasses, Dame Edna was known for her catchphrase — “Hello, possums!” — and hilariously skewering celebrities, who typically delighted in the experience of becoming the butt of Dame Edna’s jokes.

It’s 1982 and the great Comedian and Actor BARRY HUMPHRIES explains how he first created Dame Edna Everage…#RIPBarryHumphries

pic.twitter.com/bOY6sx7Fga — Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) April 22, 2023

As Humphries revealed in an interview, Dame Edna was originally conceived as a housewife, based on his own mother.

“In those days, Edna was, well, a frump,” Humphries said. “She stood at her kitchen sink, like so many other women in 1955, wrist-deep in grey water, peas and mutton fat floating thereon.”

Over the years, the character became increasingly flamboyant, fancying herself a worldwide superstar whose faux biography (written by Humphries), My Gorgeous Life, became a bestseller in Australia and the U.K.

Beyond Dame Edna, Humphries occasionally shed the character for various movie roles, which included providing the voice of Bruce the shark in “Finding Nemo”, and playing the Goblin King in “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey”.

Humphries is survived by his fourth wife, Liz Spender, and four children.

News of Humphries passing was met with numerous tributes on social media.

Farewell, Barry Humphries, you Comedy genius. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) April 22, 2023

RIP Barry Humphries, 89.

One of the funniest people I’ve ever met. A wondrously intelligent, entertaining, daring, provocative, mischievous comedy genius. As hilarious in private as he was as the iconic Dame Edna. What a life, what a character. Thanks for all the laughs, Barry. pic.twitter.com/M9tHIW2IY7 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 22, 2023

RIP Barry Humphries – one of the greatest ever Australians – and a comic genius who used his exuberant alter egos, Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson, to say the otherwise unsayable. Also an infallibly brilliant Spectator contributor. What a loss. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 22, 2023

via ⁦@nytimes⁩ “You’ve had 9 hits this year” she purred to a guest – “on your website.”

We will always be in need of her wise & delicious, wisteria-tressed counsel. Farewell Royal Dame. #RIPDameEdna #RIPBarryHumphries

https://t.co/niCT3TG7yM — Jill Hennessy (@JillHennessy) April 22, 2023

I wonder if all geniuses are as lovely as Barry Humphries. Thank you for delighting and inspiring us. Quite simply, you were the greatest. pic.twitter.com/86scyP449b — Matt Lucas HQ (@RealMattLucas) April 22, 2023

RIP Barry Humphries. A true great who inspired me immeasurably. It was a delight to call him my friend.

I've been in Australia and was with him only 3 days ago. He was, as ever, making me laugh. His talent shone until the very end.

My love goes out to Lizzie and all the family. pic.twitter.com/G5aJfLiVkK — Rob Brydon (@RobBrydon) April 22, 2023

‘Seeing Barry Humphries live was like being struck by a thunderbolt. I had never laughed so much in my life. That anyone could be so hilarious was magic. Off-stage he was elegant & sophisticated but just as funny as Dame Edna. A lethal wit, fast & fearless he was the greatest’. D pic.twitter.com/j3155VHNV6 — David Walliams HQ (@davidwalliams) April 22, 2023

my heart aches. first Lilly Savage and now Dame Edna.

Paul O’Grady and Barry Humphries. both comic wizards. what a loss. — Brenda Blethyn (@BrendaBlethyn) April 22, 2023

We were blessed indeed to have Barry Humphries. Staggeringly inventive and permanently fascinated. An artist, a genius and a very, very, very, VERY funny man. Goodnight, possum. ❤️ — Mark Gatiss 💙 (@Markgatiss) April 22, 2023