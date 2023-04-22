Emily Ratajkowsi is breaking her silence about her relationship with Harry Styles, following photos and video in which the two are seen passionately kissing each other.

In a new interview with Spanish Vogue (translated into English via Google Translate), Ratajkowsi broaches the subject while discussing the Adam Levine cheating scandal.

“These approaches occur over and over again. I did a TikTok talking about it when the Adam Levine case came to light. All my algorithm on this social network showed content focused on slut-shaming a 23-year-old girl. I was frustrated with the way in which an attack narrative was being established on this girl, instead of asking what happens to the person who is in a relationship and as such has contracted obligations,” she explained.

She continued by referencing Wilde, who had previously been dating Styles.

“In the case you ask me about, it’s more of the same,” she continued. “I feel bad for Olivia, because she has had to suffer this situation on several occasions.”

“That’s how it is,” she added. “Just an unfortunate issue.”

Ratajkowski also weighed in on the weird experiencing of watching one’s personal life unfold in the tabloids.

“It’s very bizarre to have certain experiences and then have the whole world know about them and comment on them,” she said.

“I’m just a person who’s gone from a three-year relationship to a four-year relationship, so this is the first time in a long time that I’ve been in a dating stage. The interest there is in that particular area is very strange. Not that I’m surprised, but it’s a tiny slice of my life. Most of my life is focused on my son and my work. But I guess these issues don’t inspire the same flashy headlines,” she said.

“The invasion of private aspects is very hard for me. Now what is really starting to worry me is my son. It is complex to explain our relationship with the paparazzi. ‘I don’t want you to be afraid of them.’ But, at the same time, he has to know that they are not his friends. If something were to happen to him, they wouldn’t run to protect him. I’m sure they’d take a photo before,” Ratajkowski mused.

“On the other hand, it is impossible to spend your life hidden, obsessed and running from the spotlight, right?” she added. “I didn’t expect this to happen [in relation to the video leak], but I think, in general, there’s a reason certain celebrities live in L.A., hire security, don’t go to public restaurants, etc. If there is something to understand from reading my book, it is that all I wanted was to have money, to have freedom. So the idea of ​​giving it up for the sake of privacy is something I haven’t considered yet. I want to keep squeezing New York, a place I had always fantasized about. This means that articles, tweets or TikToks will be made about my personal life in an imprecise way, but today it is worth it because I prefer to have freedom.”