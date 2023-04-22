The contents of a letter purportedly written by Meghan Markle and sent to King Charles III — in which she identified a “senior” royal who expressed “concerns” about the colour of her son, Archie’s, skin — found their way into a U.K. newspaper and sent royal correspondents into a frenzy, culminating with accusations Meghan leaked the letter. But a rep for the Duchess of Sussex tells ET that such a suggestion is “false and frankly ridiculous.”

The royal drama unfolded after The Telegraph on Friday night posted a story claiming Charles, 74, wrote to Meghan, 41, expressing his sorrow over the family tension following her and Prince Harry’s March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which she revealed that there were “concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie’s] skin might be when he’s born.” The outlet reported that Meghan wrote back to the then-Prince of Wales, who was the only senior royal that reached out to Markle following the “Oprah with Meghan and Harry” TV special, raising concerns about “unconscious bias” and racism.

The Telegraph reported that “it is understood that both the King and the Duchess acknowledged that the individual’s remark was not made with malice.”

Additionally, Markle allegedly told Charles that her intention was not to accuse the family member of racism, but to rather discuss unconscious bias. Despite the reportedly “warm” tone of their correspondence, with Markle thanking her father-in-law for his letter, tension within the family remains.

After the report was published, royal reporters and royal fans took to social media and accused the duchess of leaking the letter. Most notably, the royal correspondent for The Sunday Times, Valentine Low, went as far as asking on Twitter, “The question is, why does the Sussex camp want to leak all this? Is it Meghan trying to prevent an outbreak of peace between Harry and his father? And intriguing that they should resort to the sort of briefing that they condemned in others.”

Low backtracked those comments and tweeted, “Given that legal letters have been sent by the Sussexes’ lawyers as well as the palace’s since the story was published, it seems I was wrong in assuming that it came from the Sussex camp. Sorry to all about that. But even more intriguing!”

In a statement to ET, a spokesperson for Meghan said, “The Duchess of Sussex is going about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago.” The spokesperson added, “Any suggestion otherwise is false and frankly ridiculous. We encourage tabloid media and various royal correspondents to stop the exhausting circus that they alone are creating.”

Earlier this year, Prince Harry clarified his beliefs about the royal family being “racist.”

In his interview with ITV‘s Tom Bradby, the Duke of Sussex denied that he and Markle ever called the royal family racist by explaining the different between racism and unconscious bias, calling the two things “different.”

The latest royal upheaval comes just weeks before Charles’ coronation ceremony on May 6 in London. Harry will be in attendance without Meghan, who will instead be staying at their home in Montecito, California, with the couple’s two children, son Archie, who is turning 4 on the day of the coronation, and daughter Lilibet, 1.

