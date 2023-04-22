Click to share this via email

If there was any doubt that Will Ferrell wasn’t a huge fan of the Los Angeles Kings, he dispelled them with his appearance at the team’s Stanley Cup playoff game against the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night at Crypto.con Arena in L.A.

In photos taken at the game, Ferrell is seen with his face painted in white and black squares, in honour of the team’s colours.

The “Elf” star accented the look with a Kings jacket and matching black-and-white toque.

Photo by Nicole Vasquez/NHLI via Getty Images

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Meanwhile, video of Ferrell at the game quickly went viral on Twitter.

During a recent appearance on “Hot Ones”, Ferrell noted that he’d recorded a brief video for the team, which is played on the Jumbotron during home games.

In the video, Ferrell yells “Go, Kings, go!” while making karate-chop gestures with his hand.

“I don’t know why I’m screaming because no one can hear me, I’m in a big stadium,” Ferrell said of his video.

“But that gets a really good reaction,” he added. “It gets the place going. It gets the people going.”