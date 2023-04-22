With Elon Musk’s purge of Twitter’s blue verification checkmarks in full swing, numerous celebrities have watched their “verified” status vanish; under new guidelines instituted by Musk, the coveted blue checks will now only be available for those who pay for them.

Among those who no longer have blue checkmarks is Steve Martin, and the “Only Murders in the Building” star issued a tweet, ostensibly addressing Musk.

“I no longer have a blue check,” wrote Martin, whose Twitter account boasts a hefty 8.6 million followers.

“But I would appreciate it if [you] told me that you still see it,” he added, joking, “I really need this.”

Meanwhile, Charlie Sheen also issued a tweet asking for his blue check to be returned.

“dear @elonmusk,” wrote Sheen, tagging Musk directly. “i’m sorry your fancy rocket exploded in spectacular fashion. i’m sure you’ll build an even bigger and more explody one.”

He concluded by writing, “now, may i please have my blue check back? it would mean a lot to me.”

Musk responded, telling Sheen, “I feel your pain.”

Interestingly, within hours of their respective tweets, the blue checkmarks of both Sheen and Martin were restored, possibly at the behest of Musk.

If that’s the case, the two would be joining other celebs to whom Musk has granted complimentary blue-check status, including Steven King, LeBron James and William Shatner.

Jason Alexander — who previously tweeted that he would no longer be tweeting after losing his check mark — took to Twitter on Saturday morning to reveal that his had also been miraculously been restored, leading to speculation that the “Seinfeld” alum may be among the few to receive a Musk-awarded free checkmark.