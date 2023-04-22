Bad Bunny is making it up to Harry Styles.

Last week, the Puerto Rican hitmaker was called out for allegedly shading Styles during weekend one of Coachella Music Festival while performing his popular single “El Apagón” on April 14.

As he sang the track on stage, a tweet was displayed on screen in the background, reading: “goodnight benito could do as it was but harry could never do el apagon.” The confusing tweet, mentioning Bad Bunny’s song “El Apagón” off his Grammy-nominated album Un Verano Sin Ti and Styles’ “As It Was” appeared to be a diss directed at the English singer after he beat Bad Bunny for the Album of the Year award with Harry’s House at the 2023 Grammys in February. Some have also speculated that the tweet may have had something to do with Bad Bunny’s rumoured romance with Kendall Jenner, who was previously romantically linked to Styles.

Both a rep for the 29-year-old headliner and the visual content company behind his set have since spoken out, revealing that the image of the tweet was not approved by Bad Bunny.

“Our intention is to create light hearted designs that embody Bad Bunny’s personality and amplify the experience he presents as a performer,” visual company, reportedly said in a statement shared to an Instagram Story on April 17. “The request from the artist during the visuals for ‘El Apagón’ performance was to use the image only and not text from the tweet, which we take responsibility for and correct it for [this] Friday’s performance. These visuals are a celebration of Bad Bunny and his dedication to empowering his native island, Puerto Rico.”

On Friday, during the superstar’s weekend two performance at the annual music festival, he displayed a new tweet on stage, apologizing to Styles.

“Sorry Harry. It was a mistake from my team. We love you. <3,” read the tweet.

Styles has yet to react to the matter.