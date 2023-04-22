Eric Braeden has revealed he was diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing immunotherapy to treat high-grade cancerous cells near his bladder.

The veteran “Young and the Restless” star posted a 13-minute video Friday on Facebook and said he had problems with his prostate while recuperating from a recent knee-replacement surgery when the health scare came about. “I hate to be this personal but I think this may be good for some older guys who may or may not listen to this,” he said.

READ MORE: 'Young and the Restless' 50th Anniversary: Cast Reveals Favorite Fan Moments, Guest Stars and More (Exclusive)

Braeden said the prostate problem manifested to the point where he was frequently urinating, about every half hour or so. A urologist suggested he undergo a UroLift, which relieves pressure on the urethra. But before undergoing that procedure, Braeden said the urination problem “became so bad I couldn’t pee.”

“And that my friends I can tell you is one of the most painful experiences I’ve had,” he said.

Braeden would eventually pull into Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles for a second opinion, where one of the pioneers of the UroLift treated him. He returned to the hospital a few days later, though it’s not clear exactly when, and that’s when Braeden said the doctor diagnosed him with cancer. The plan turned into the doctor performing the UroLift, at which point Braeden said the doctor would remove the cancer.

READ MORE: 'The Young and the Restless': CBS to Air ET's 50th Anniversary Special for the Iconic Soap

After undergoing surgery to remove the cancer, Braeden said he was asked to return a week later. And after looking at the biopsy report, Braeden said that “amongst the low-grade cancer cells there [were] some high-grade cancer cells” near his bladder. He said the urologist told him they’ll treat the high-grade cancer cells with immunotherapy once a week for six weeks.

Braeden said, this past week, he underwent the second session. Some of the side effects are flu-like symptoms, he said.

The 82-year-old actor said he’s currently under the weather but continues to exercise moderately, something he said “is difficult for an athlete” like himself.

READ MORE: 'Young and the Restless' Star Tracey E. Bregman Given Replacement Emmy After Hers Was Lost in a Wildfire

“So that’s where I am right now,” said the actor, who added he’s continued acting on the soap despite the diagnosis. “I’m a little under the weather, but not really much. I’ve learned now to listen to my body more and not go all out. I’m gonna get it. And I’ll be in top form again soon.”

On what started out as a three-week “Y&R” guest spot in 1980, Braeden turned that opportunity into more than 40 seasons as Victor Newman.

“Young and the Restless” celebrated its 50th anniversary last month, and in honour of that special occasion, Entertainment Tonight and CBS aired “The Young and the Restless 50th Anniversary Celebration”.

More From ET:

Sofia Richie Marries Elliot Grainge in France: See the Wedding Dress!

Shannen Doherty Files for Divorce From Husband Kurt Iswarienko After 11 Years of Marriage

Doja Cat Reveals She Was ‘Super Ill’ When She Wore Her Viral Red Crystal Look