Prince William and Kate Middleton are celebrating Prince Louis’ upcoming fifth birthday with new photos of their youngest child.

Two new portraits of Louis, who is turning five on Sunday, see the preschooler dressed in blue shorts and a knitted blue sweater, worn overtop of a checkered shirt. One shot captures the young royal smiling as his mother pushes him in a wheelbarrow while the second pic offers a close-up of his light brown eyes and adorable smile.

“Someone’s turning 5 tomorrow… A very happy birthday to Prince Louis,” the Prince and Princess of Wales captioned the images, shared to Twitter on Saturday.

Louis was photographed earlier this month by photographer Millie Pilkington, which marked a break in tradition as Kate is usually the one behind the camera taking the annual birthday photos of her three children.

Last year, to celebrate Prince Louis’ fourth birthday, Kate and William shared four sweet snapshots of their son playing on the beach.