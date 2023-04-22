Queen Camilla’s son has her back.

The royal’s eldest child, son Tom Parker Bowles, whom she shares with ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles, made a rare comment about his mother’s marriage to King Charles ahead of her and the monarch’s May 6 coronation where they will formally be crowned King and Queen.

“I don’t care what anyone says. This wasn’t any sort of end game,” Tom, 48, said while appearing on Thursday’s episode of “The News Agents” podcast. “She married the person she loved and this is what happened.”

Camilla and Charles met back in 1970 and remained close over the following years, even while Charles was married to Princess Diana, whom he welcomed sons Prince William and Prince Harry with in the early ’80s.

Their romance began as controversial when Charles admitted in a 1994 interview with British journalist Jonathan Dimbleby that he was faithful to the then-Princess of Wales “until it became clear that the marriage had irretrievably broken down.” Two years later, in 1996, he officially divorced Diana.

Prior to Diana’s death in 1997, she also admitted to having an affair in a 1995 BBC Panorama interview. While speaking of herself, Charles and Camilla, she told the outlet: “There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.”

That same year, Camilla divorced Andrew.

Flash forward to 2023, Prince Harry revealed in his 2023 memoir Spare that he and his older brother William never wanted their father to marry Camilla.

“Despite Willy and I urging him not to, Pas was going ahead,” the Duke of Sussex wrote. “We pumped his hand, wished him well. No hard feelings. We recognized that he was finally going to be with the woman he loved, the woman he’d always loved, the woman Fate might’ve intended for him in the first place. Whatever bitterness or sorrow we felt over the closing of another loop in Mummy’s story, we understood that it was beside the point.”

Elsewhere during Tom’s podcast appearance, he was asked whether or not there’s any “panic” surrounding Harry and wife, Meghan Markle’s coronation attendance, to which he replied: “That has nothing to do with me at all.”

Camilla and Andrew also share daughter Laura Lopes, 45.