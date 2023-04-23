Zendaya made an unannounced appearance at Coachella on Saturday, joining Labrinth for a surprise duet during his set.

As Variety reported, the “Euphoria” star emerged near the end of Labrinth’s performance of “I’m Tired” to deliver her vocals on their collab.

She then stuck around to join him for “All of Us”, dancing up a storm during the high-energy number (both “I’m Tired” and “All of Us”, which she co-wrote, appeared in “Euphoria”).

It didn’t take long for fans in attendance to share videos of her surprise Coachella performance on social media.

Zendaya teased her musical return last month in a cryptic tweet that, in retrospect, now appears clear.

That wasn’t the only surprise Labrinth had in store.

During his performance of “Thunderclouds”, Sia appeared onstage to join in a duet. Wearing one of her signature face-covering wigs, she was accompanied by dancer Maddie Ziegler, similarly attired.

