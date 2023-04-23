Click to share this via email

Zendaya (R) performs with Labrinth at the Mojave Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, California.

Zendaya made an unannounced appearance at Coachella on Saturday, joining Labrinth for a surprise duet during his set.

As Variety reported, the “Euphoria” star emerged near the end of Labrinth’s performance of “I’m Tired” to deliver her vocals on their collab.

She then stuck around to join him for “All of Us”, dancing up a storm during the high-energy number (both “I’m Tired” and “All of Us”, which she co-wrote, appeared in “Euphoria”).

It didn’t take long for fans in attendance to share videos of her surprise Coachella performance on social media.

Labrinth brings out Zendaya on stage during ‘I’m Tired’ at Coachella pic.twitter.com/MzhYl4a3PE — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) April 23, 2023

Zendaya & Labrinth perform ‘All For Us’ at Coachella together pic.twitter.com/eHLWiE1Euu — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) April 23, 2023

THIS IS NOT A DRILL ZENDAYA IS LITERALLY PERFORMING ALL FOR US WITH LABRINTH AT COACHELLA RN OMFGFBDNDND pic.twitter.com/oBXCLNm89K — j a d a (@jadawadas) April 23, 2023

ZENDAYA YOU ARE SO LOVED pic.twitter.com/CqoCwLzI76 — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) April 23, 2023

look how happy zendaya is i'm gonna cry i love her so much 😭<3 pic.twitter.com/8vMO3H0WrD — is (@DAYASCHANl) April 23, 2023

Zendaya teased her musical return last month in a cryptic tweet that, in retrospect, now appears clear.

I stepped away from music quite a while ago, for a number of reasons, but I still really love it, so the kindness and support I’ve received the past few days just for a little tiny toe dip back into some music means the absolute world to me..thanks<3 — Zendaya (@Zendaya) March 4, 2022

That wasn’t the only surprise Labrinth had in store.

During his performance of “Thunderclouds”, Sia appeared onstage to join in a duet. Wearing one of her signature face-covering wigs, she was accompanied by dancer Maddie Ziegler, similarly attired.

Sia, Labrinth, and Maddie Ziegler together again 😭😭😭 I’m so happy 🥰 pic.twitter.com/LpjBevylBm — Sia and Wanda’s 👼🏻 ᗢ (@wanda_sia) April 23, 2023