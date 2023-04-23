Matthew Perry is continuing to express regrets for insulting Keanu Reeves in his recent memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.

In his book, the “Friends” alum took a shot at Reeves while expressing his admiration for the late River Phoenix, who died of a drug overdose at the age of 23.

“Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die,” wrote Perry, “but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?”

READ MORE: Matthew Perry Apologizes For Taking A Swipe At Keanu Reeves In His New Memoir: ‘I’m Actually A Big Fan’

While Perry has previously admitted he made a “mistake” by singling out Reeves, admitting he “chose a random name,” he’s now revealing he’s prepared to go even further to make things right by removing all references of the “John Wick” star in future editions of the memoir.

“I said a stupid thing. It was a mean thing to do,” Perry said while appearing at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, reported Variety.

READ MORE: Keanu Reeves Was Surprised By Matthew Perry’s Insults: Report

“I pulled his name because I live on the same street,” Perry continued. “I’ve apologized publicly to him. Any future versions of the book will not have his name in it.”

According to Perry, he hasn’t yet offered a personal apology to Reeves, but will do so if the opportunity were to present itself.

“If I run into the guy, I’ll apologize,” Perry added. “It was just stupid.”