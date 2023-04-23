Ryan Reynolds co-owner of Wrexham and Rob McElhenney co-owner of Wrexham with the Vanarama National League Trophy as Wrexham celebrate promotion back to the English Football League during the Vanarama National League match between Wrexham and Boreham Wood

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are savouring the sweet smell of victory after AFC Wrexham, the Welsh soccer team they purchased in 2021, has logged a major win that’s propelled the team back into the English Football League for the first time in more than a decade.

The team’s comeback under the ownership of Reynolds and McElhenney has made headlines around the world, with the team’s 3-1 win over Boreham Wood on Saturday earning the kind of respect that Wrexham hasn’t experienced in a long time, with television viewers following all the behind-the-scenes drama in the FX docuseries “Welcome to Wrexham”.

Following the win, the co-owners shared their thoughts with BT Sport.

“I’m not sure I can actually process what happened tonight, I’m still a little speechless. People said at the beginning: ‘Why Wrexham, why Wrexham?’ This is exactly why Wrexham. What’s happening right now is why,” said Reynolds.

“I think we can hear how it feels to the town and that’s what’s most important to us,” added McElhenney. “I think this is a moment of catharsis for them and celebration and for us to be welcomed into their community and to be welcomed into this experience has been the honour of my life.”

"Why Wrexham? This is exactly why Wrexham!" "Paul Mullin is one of the greatest football players in the world!"@VancityReynolds and @RMcElhenney react to @Wrexham_AFC's return to the Football League 🥳 pic.twitter.com/buptb00lOX — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 22, 2023

To mark the occasion, Reynolds took to Instagram to celebrate with his 48.9 million followers.

“Everything I own smells like champagne, beer and grass,” Reynolds wrote, accompanying a series of photos, including on in which he’s kissing the national league league trophy, held by a beaming McElhenney.

“I’m still somewhere between giggling and sobbing,” Reynolds added. “This town and this sport is one of the most romantic things on earth. Thank you, @wrexham_afc ⚔️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿⚔️,”

Reynolds followed up with another social media post, featuring Wrexham’s winning goal.

Rob and I kinda blacked out during this moment, but somehow we’ll never forget it. 🎥: Paul Rudd cc: @wrexham_afc – @RMcElhenney pic.twitter.com/pVCYOHyKoC — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 23, 2023

McElhenney also shared his elation at the team’s big win.

“I have no words other than THANK YOU,” he shared via Twitter.