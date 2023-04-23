Click to share this via email

Nicole Richie is celebrating her little sister Sofia on her wedding weekend.

On Sunday, the fashion designer took to Instagram to share a sweet photo from Sofia’s wedding to Elliot Grainge.

“I love you more than anything,” wrote Nicole in her caption.

The photo shows the sisters looking lovingly at one another as Nicole fixes the bottom of Sofia’s Chanel gown.

The intimate ceremony took place on Saturday in Antibes, France, where the couple’s closest friends and family were in attendance.

The nuptials come a year after the couple revealed their engagement in April 2022.

“Forever isn’t long enough @Elliot,” Sofia captioned her social media announcement at the time.